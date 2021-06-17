Ascutney Mountain Audubon selects scholarship recipient

ASCUTNEY, Vt. – Ascutney Mountain Audubon has selected Brandon Hennessey from Windsor High School as the recipient of its 2020 $1,000 scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating high school senior who lives within certain Vermont designated towns and has demonstrated a strong commitment to the environment. Students are required to submit an application to the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation during the annual application time period.

Brandon is planning on attending the University of Southern California and hopes to major in environmental science. He recently replied to AMAS saying, “Thank you to AMAS! I’m so happy to be recognized by you all. My passion and curiosity for the environment and conservation was brought about by the hard work of groups like yours, and my continued work with the Green Mountain Conservation Camp was largely inspired by the achievements of smaller, more locally run conservation groups that have been able to make such great contributions within our community. Education of our youth is especially important, and teaching younger generations to appreciate the natural world while also living in accordance with all of it is essential to one’s wellbeing and the future of our planet. Thank you for valuing my education and your support!”

AMAS congratulates Brandon and wishes him much success in his environmental activities and in his college career. For more information about the AMAS scholarship, please contact Wilda Pelton at 802-885-9517 or consult with your school guidance department for information on VSAC scholarships.