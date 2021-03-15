Area students named to Dean’s List

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Lizzy Parker of Springfield, Vt., was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn. for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify, Dean’s List students were registered for at least 12 credits, received no grade below “C”, earned at least three times as many grade points as the number of calculable credits recorded by the registrar, and were in at least the upper quartile of their school or college.

WALPOLE, N.H. – Amanda Hodgkins of Walpole, N.H., was named to the Dean’s List at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s List students have completed at least two graded courses in the Fall 2020 semester with an academic standing for a 3.50 GPA or higher for the semester.