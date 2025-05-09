April Elks BFUHS Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Addison Bacon has been selected as the April Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). A junior at BFUHS, Bacon is the daughter of Chad and Melissa Bacon, of Westminster, Vt.

Bacon consistently exhibits exceptional academic dedication, completing every assignment with precision and care. She stays on top of her responsibilities, and submits high-quality work in a timely manner. Her proactive communication with teachers reflects a strong sense of responsibility and excellent time-management skills.

In the classroom, Bacon brings a positive, can-do attitude, and approaches challenges with determination and a growth mindset. She leads by example, often inspiring her peers through her perseverance and encouragement. Respectful and driven, Bacon continually goes above and beyond to achieve both academic and personal success.

Bacon arrives each day ready to engage, actively contributing to class discussions and making the most of every learning opportunity. Her unwavering commitment to her education is evident in all she does.

Beyond academics, Bacon is an involved and valued member of the school community. She participates in track, assists with organizing classroom materials, and serves as a role model through her leadership and strong work ethic. Outside of school, she gives back by supporting friends and participating in local community initiatives.

Bacon’s dedication to excellence – both in and out of the classroom – makes her a standout student and a true example of civic-minded leadership. BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Bacon represent us as a Student of the Month.