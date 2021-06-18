Andover student receives scholarship

ANDOVER, Vt. – The Andover Scholarship Committee has been offering first-year college, university, and tech school scholarships to qualified Andover student residents since the mid-1990s. We are pleased to announce that this year we are making an award to a very deserving student, Loganne LaPrise, who will be attending the Paul Mitchell School in Charleston, S.C. We wish her great success. We want her to know that the residents of Andover are proud of her accomplishments. This year the amount of the award is $1,000.