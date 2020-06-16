Andover awards scholarship

ANDOVER, Vt. – The Andover Scholarship Committee has been offering first-year college or university scholarships to qualified Andover student residents since the mid-1990s. We are pleased to announce that this year we are making an award to a very deserving student, Olivia Bernier, who will be attending St. Lawrence University to pursue a degree in conservation biology. We wish her great success. We want her to know that the residents of Andover are proud of her accomplishments. This year, the amount of the award is $1,000.

The committee is also acknowledging Thatcher LaPrise with a gift. Thatcher will be joining the U.S. Air Force. Thank you to Thatcher for his service. The residents of Andover are proud of you.