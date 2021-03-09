American Legion Post 36 announces 2021 scholarships

LUDLOW, Vt. – The American Legion Ballard-Hobart Post 36 is pleased to announce that we will continue annual scholarship awards for the 2021 graduating class. Students residing in the Ludlow, Mount Holly, and Plymouth areas are encouraged to submit your high school’s general scholarship application to Ballard-Hobart Post 36, Attn: Scholarship Committee, 133 Main Street, Ludlow, VT 05149.

Please contact Ballard-Hobart Post 36 Scholarship Committee Chairman Scott Stevens at lstevens@vermontel.net with any questions and additional eligibility information.