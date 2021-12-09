American Legion Auxiliary visits Saxtons River Elementary

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Pierce Lawton Unit 37 American Legion Auxiliary members Marcy Smith, Unit president; Helen Gideos, Unit chaplain; Angela LaDuc, Unit 37 Sargent-at-Arms; member Judy Smith, presented the 75 Saxtons River Elementary School students with school supplies for the Auxiliary’s “Give 10 to Education” program. They also provided mini American flags in time for Veterans Day with a flag etiquette discussion. The weather cooperated for all to be outside and many students asked questions. Many hands were raised saying they had a veteran in their home or know a veteran. They were surprised to know one of their teachers is a veteran during the school discussion.

Thank you to Principal Laura Hazard and fourth grade teacher Jaimie Douglass for being instrumental in having every student write a thank you letter to veterans and sign poster boards, which will be given to local veterans and distributed to those at the Veterans Home in Bennington, where there are currently two Post 37 members residing.

Unit 37 meets the second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Post 37 in Bellows Falls.