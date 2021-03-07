AAUW offers scholarships for female students

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – The Brattleboro Branch of the American Association of University Women is again offering scholarships of up to $1,000 each to qualified female candidates who are residents of Windham County. This year’s scholarships will honor Sylvia (Hunter) Eaton and Dorothy Birge Keller, recently deceased AAUW Brattleboro members.

Both graduating high school seniors from area high schools, preparatory schools, or home schools and women continuing their higher education are eligible to apply. Applications will be judged on academic performance, community involvement, and financial need.

The applicant must be accepted or enrolled as an undergraduate student in a one-year certificate or two- or four-year accredited college degree program for 2021-2022. Applicants must have been legal residents of Windham County for a minimum of two years.

Guidance counselors in area high schools have posters and application forms. They can also be obtained from area college financial aid offices or by contacting the AAUW scholarship committee at 802-490-2310.

Applications must be postmarked by Monday, March 22 and can be sent to AAUW Scholarship Committee, c/o Melanie Crosby, 41 Harmony Place Dr, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

Now in its 94th year, the Brattleboro branch is part of a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.