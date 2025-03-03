2025 Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarship

REGION – The Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to two deserving individuals, in recognition of their volunteer time and efforts. These scholarships are open to students served by the Crown Point Board of Realtors, and who reside full-time in Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Clarendon, Grafton, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, Reading, Rockingham, Shrewsbury, Springfield, Townshend, Wallingford, Weathersfield, Weston, West Windsor, and Windham.

The Crown Point Board awards $1,000 to two deserving individuals. They may be Class of 2025 high school graduates, home schoolers, returning college students, previous recipients, or adult students. Applicants should be continuing their education in a two- or four-year program. While the course of study is not restricted in any way, applicants must have a strong history of volunteer or charitable service, leadership, and commitment to their community.

Application and information for the Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarships is available at your local high School, or by contacting Betty McEnaney via text at 802-236-7099. The deadline to submit applications is Monday, May 5. Selections will be announced in June.

The Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarships are given in memory of Sammy Pierce, who is remembered as one of the most generous, thoughtful realtors in Windsor County. His giving character and the impact he made on his community is honored by this annual scholarship.

Those wishing to contribute to the Sammy Pierce Education Fund are encouraged to do so. Donations can be made out to the Sammy Pierce Education Fund, and mailed to Betty McEnaney, P.O. Box 402, Ludlow, VT 05149.