2025 Laura Cody McNaughton Scholarship

REGION – Applications are now being accepted for the 2025 Laura Cody McNaughton Public Health and Community Service Award of $10,000. This college scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Springfield or the surrounding area who exemplifies Laura’s leadership and giving spirit, and who is pursuing further education and training in a field where these principles may be put into practice. The recipient will have demonstrated a commitment to service within their school and community.

McNaughton was valedictorian of Springfield High School, Class of 2000. She was involved in school and community activities throughout her years in the Springfield school system. After receiving a Master of Public Health and working for public health organizations in the Boston area, she returned to Windsor County, and served as a district director for the Vermont Department of Public Health. She also served on the Weathersfield School Board.

This scholarship honors her many contributions to the greater Springfield community. Applications are available in high school guidance offices. The deadline is Friday, April 25.

Last year’s scholarship was awarded to Dory Hindinger, of Weathersfield. An Achievement Award was also given to Marshall Simpson, of Springfield.

The Laura Cody McNaughton Memorial Fund was established by the family and friends of McNaughton, to fund this scholarship. Each year, the community and friends come together for the Lace Up for Laura Memorial 5K race, which provides the funds for this scholarship.

The race takes place on the last Saturday in June. It is scheduled for June 28 this year. Go to the “Lace Up for Laura” page on Facebook, or www.laceupforlaura.com to register for this year’s race.