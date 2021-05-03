2021 Vermont Scholastic Chess Championships

BERLIN, Vt. – The 34th Vermont Scholastic Chess Championships will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30 at Capital City Grange Hall on Vermont Route 12 in Berlin, Vt.

All Vermont students from kindergarten through grade 12 are eligible to compete for State Championships in nine divisions – each grade Kindergarten through grade 6, Middle School for grades 7 & 8, and High School, for grades 9 through 12. All abilities are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Advance registration is required. Complete rules and registration information including Covid-related procedures can be found at www.vtchess.info or by contacting Mike Stridsberg, tournament director, at mike@vtchess.info.