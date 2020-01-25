2020 Ambassadors of Mentoring Awards nominees announced

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – MENTOR Vermont, in partnership with Comcast, is excited to announce the mentor and youth mentee honorees of the 2020 Vermont Ambassadors of Mentoring Awards.

Each of this year’s 10 ambassador mentor matches was honored together at MENTOR Vermont’s annual Youth Mentoring Celebration at the Vermont Statehouse Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Members of the public can read the full nominations for each of the 10 mentor and mentee matches who were chosen as ambassadors this year and enter a free raffle for prizes at the end of January by visiting www.mentorvt.org/Ambassadors-Of-Mentoring.

“Comcast is committed to supporting youth development programs and organizations, like MENTOR Vermont, who are improving the lives of our future leaders,” said Dennis Mathew, senior vice president of Comcast’s Western New England Region, which includes Vermont. “What MENTOR Vermont does to match kids with positive role models is commendable and can be life-changing for all involved. We’re extremely proud to join them in recognizing these incredible mentor and mentee teams from across the Green Mountain State.”

One of this year’s ambassador matches comes from The Collaborative in Londonderry: mentor Evan Leontis and Dylan, a 12-year-old student at the Flood Brook School.

“Evan is consistent, kind, and compassionate,” said Devon Collins, AmeriCorps member at The Collaborative, who nominated the mentor match as ambassadors. “She truly listens to Dylan. He really enjoys his meetings with Evan since it gives him a chance to be expressive and interact in ways that others may not appreciate.”

The Ambassadors of Mentoring Awards are designed to recognize volunteer mentors and their youth mentees, both for the power of their personal mentoring stories, as well as for other additional contributions they’ve made to support their local mentoring program. These awards are replacing the previous Vermont Mentor of the Year Award, with the goal of highlighting a wider range of mentoring stories with the public and celebrating youth mentees for the leadership role they play in expanding the reach of mentoring programs in Vermont.

All of this year’s ambassador candidates were nominated by a program coordinator or director of their local mentoring program.