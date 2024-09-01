1,000 Books Before Kindergarten at FML

LUDLOW, Vt. – Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at Fletcher Memorial Library. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years, and provide their children essential early literacy skills.

Research shows that the most reliable predictor of school success is being read to during early childhood. Reading to children from an early age can help close the vocabulary gap, and prepare children to enter kindergarten with the skills they need to succeed. Most importantly, sharing books with children promotes a lifelong love of books and reading.

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is available to all families with children between the ages of birth and 5 years. Registration is open. For more information, call the library at 802-228-3517 or visit our website, www.fmlnews.org. This program is free of charge.