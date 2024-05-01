Wild brook trout

Well, trout season is here. I’ll wait until the water warms up, maybe another two weeks, before I go. I have spoken with a couple fishermen I know. They report some success.

Small brooks and beaver ponds

There are a couple small brooks in the area I like to fish, but nothing beats a 2- or 3-year old beaver pond. I mention beaver ponds for a reason. Trout grow rapidly in a beaver pond. Trout 3 or 4 inches in length the first year the dam is built can be 8 inches the next year.

After a number of years, submerged vegetation and branches stripped of bark by beavers begin to decompose, creating stagnant water. It seems this water is too toxic for trout to survive. I know of several beaver ponds like this in the area.

I use a short spinning rod of very light action. Short is easier to manage along a wooded brook or a brushy beaver pond. My rod is so light that a 4-inch trout provides some lively action. How these little trout thrash and wiggle as you pull them out of the water, and how they glisten in the sunlight. Seriously, on my light-action rod, their thrashing almost feels like an electric current!

The photo with this article shows what two Windham brothers caught one day. The photo probably dates to 1907. At the bottom of the photo are a number of trout that have been dressed and are ready for cooking. Above are about 50 trout on a stringer. This was a very successful day.

The trout at top center might be 12 inches long. They vary in length, maybe down to 5 or 6 inches. I’m sure many of these trout were caught in a beaver pond. What fun!

Preparing a feast

I fish for small trout, maybe 3-4 inches long, for a reason. First, make sure they are clean. On the inside, along the backbone, is a dark-colored substance. With your thumbnail, this is easily removed. Dad taught me how to dress trout. If you run your finger from the head to the body, you will feel a small dimple behind the head. This is where you remove the head. No waste this way.

I’ll go out and pick a bunch of dandelions. I soak them in the sink a couple hours, swishing them around to remove any sand. Once cleaned, I steam ‘til tender, sprinkle with vinegar, and a little salt and pepper. Others sauté dandelions with garlic in olive oil. If you use any fertilizers or chemicals on your lawn, don’t eat those dandelions. I like small red potatoes that I quarter and roast in the oven with olive oil and seasoning.

The trout I lightly sprinkle with flour. Try not to get flour on the inside. In a cast iron skillet I heat butter, not olive oil. When the skillet is hot enough, drop the trout in. You’ll notice fresh caught trout curl up in the skillet. Turn them over for another two minutes or so. I like the skin and tails crunchy. They really are a delicacy. A slice of warm strawberry rhubarb pie with vanilla ice cream on the side is a happy ending. I’m not a pie maker.

Chester fishing derby

The annual Chester Rod and Gun Club Fishing Derby is Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Danny and I have been attending this derby for years. We have fun watching the kids. Of course it reminds us of our youth.

I try not to interfere, but I could offer some suggestions to improve your kid’s chances. In some cases parents admit they don’t know how to fish. This is not shameful. If you fall in this category, and want tips or instructions, I would be happy to assist. All you have to do is ask. I know Danny would offer instruction too.

This week’s old saying I once heard in regard to Vermont fish and game laws. “Fish and game laws are for nonresidents. For residents these laws are only suggestions.”