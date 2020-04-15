The Baked Bean Belt

Below is a March 1925 Carpenter’s Store newspaper clipping from Mary Harris’s scrapbook. In the 1920s Carpenter’s Store published a small newspaper. Carpenter’s was located where Meditrina Wine & Cheese is today.

“Teacup Sherman” was Tecumseh Sherman, an American Indian. He was active in the Boy Scouts. Some will remember him. Harold Waite lived where Steve Copping now lives.

Vermonters have always been prone to exaggeration. It helps us maintain our cheerfulness through difficult times. Such eloquence is seldom heard today.

“At a friendly dinner a few evenings ago; there developed a contest, entirely unpremeditated and unexpected, which resulted in the change of ownership of the Diamond Studded Baked Bean Belt and established a new record for the Custard Pie Marathon.

“The party started off in a perfectly friendly manner, as such affairs usually do, everyone expecting to have a slow round or two, or possibly three at the outside, as the “B. Bs” (meaning here Baked Beans, not ‘Ball-Band’) were unusually good on this particular evening.

“You know how such good natured affairs most often turn out! At the outset, things run along slow and easy for awhile, then someone uncorks a fast and furious round just to show how good he really is and to suggest what he might do if he ever let go of himself.

“Dicky Bargfrede pulls this stunt about the third round. Pandemonium breaks loose and the roar of the excited onlookers is heard for several blocks. Chief Hardy draws his gun, runs out into the slosh, with his slippers on and calls out his reserve force, Marve Chase, determined to quell the riot at any cost. The Baked Beans keep coming right back to ‘Dicky’ fresh and strong at the beginning of every round, but he would have to take pretty near the full count at the close of each one. At the fourth round as ‘Dicky’s’ movements begin to slow up and his keen eyes become glazed with the long sustained effort, great excitement develops at ‘Teacup’ Sherman’s ring, who up to this time had never appeared in public competition.

“Ha! Here is a master! One could see that at a glance. Such grace of movement and speed with either hand, knife, fork or spoon, and with a most disarming smile while doing terrible execution. Perfectly built for the sport; of good height and reach, loosely knit and elastic around the equator; these points combined with the fact no holds were barred, everything went, made a contest worth going far to witness.

“The fifth round found ‘Dicky’ groggy, and he had to take the count of 10, much to his disgust. He could still chew, but he couldn’t swallow.

“‘Teacup’ milled happily along through the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds, showing a science and absorbing capacity never before thought possible to a human being.

“Here the unequal contest was magnanimously stopped by the friends of the victor, who considered it wise not to show ‘Teacup’s’ full capacity, and to allow the tired waitresses an opportunity to recuperate, also to give Nature a chance to replenish the bean crop which had been so sadly depleted.

“After the Baked Bean Belt was awarded to the winner, which he could not wear owing to the shortness of the belt at one end, the Custard Pie Marathon was started.

“For the first few laps this race bid fair to be very close, but after three-quarters mark, (I.E. 3-4 of a pie) had been reached competition faded away, leaving Harold ‘Nurmi’ Waite the new long distance pie king. No one knows what Harold could have done if he had eaten until he wasn’t hungry, but his motto is ‘quit when your appetite is about half satisfied.’ He finds this method keeps him in top condition and always fit to compete at any time, at any place.

“It might be well to state here that all participants were in the pink of condition next day.

“These marvelous records, feats of strength, skill and endurance, coming like a bolt out of the blue, as it were, may seem strange to those not familiar with the history and achievements for the past 30 years of one, who for speed, style and finish the writer has never seen equaled.”

You read mention of B.Bs meaning baked beans not Ball-Band. The photo with this article is Carpenter’s car promoting “Ball-Band Rubbers.

This week’s old saying: “His sense of direction is so bad that he got lost in the elevator.”