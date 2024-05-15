The Chester Fishing Derby was held Saturday, May 11. It was a chilly morning with overcast skies, limiting the number of anglers. There were 29 kids registered.

As in the past, George Wilson from the Chester Rod & Gun Club registered the kids and awarded prizes. This year, George was joined by Kent Armstrong, vice president of the club. Danny and I got the skinny on the rod and gun club’s progress on the damage from last July’s flood. Things are looking better.

Those who came had a great time. For our entertainment, a father trying to help his son land a nice brookie slipped into the water, getting one leg wet to just below the knee. In the process, he lost the trout, a bummer for a young kid. Minutes later, they successfully landed a brook trout. I commented, “You caught the one that got away.”

Some kids fished on the dam, some along the road. Many kids used a bobber with only 2 feet of line below the bobber. Trout like cold water, so they swim near the bottom. They seldom see the bait so far above them. Those that fished on the bottom had better luck.

Prizes

James Ludlam caught the first trout. His prize was a new tackle box, and a rod and reel. George asked if he wanted a closed-face reel or open-face reel. “Open face,” James said. A wise choice.

Seth Muguira caught his limit of five trout, one 11 inches long, so he won a prize for the first to catch his limit and another prize for the largest fish. He also won a tackle box with rod and reel. In total, 39 fish were caught. All of the kids had a great time.

I can’t say enough about the contribution the rod and gun club makes to Chester. In addition to the fishing derby, they sponsor kids for the summer Conservation Camp, and offer a hunter safety course each year. At the range they have two target ranges, and a very active group of trap and skeet shooters.

At one time the club had their own breeding pools raising trout they stocked in the kid’s brook. The kid’s brook is the brook behind Buttonwood Farm. The 1927 flood washed away these breeding pools. They were never rebuilt. Today, Vermont Fish and Wildlife stocks the reservoir shortly before the derby.

The reservoir dam

Last July’s flood was historic in some ways. The reservoir was built in 1915 by men working with horses. At the historical society is a 1915 photo of Clarence Balch, and other men, building the dam with the aid of horses. To my knowledge, the dam has never been compromised.

Last July, the water rushed over the spillways. Water was pouring into the reservoir at a rate greater than the spillways could discharge it. As the water level rose, it overflowed the dam. As the water rushed over the dam it washed out the backside of the dam. This may have been a first. It was soon repaired by the town.

I’ve heard rumors that the dam was going to be taken down. I went to see Chester town manager Julie Hance with questions. Julie assured me she didn’t support that idea, and that a dam inspector was to assess the dam for structural safety. I hope the dam is preserved. It’s a great asset for the town.

During the summer when I fish up there, I often see people in kayaks or canoes paddling around. Gary Parker is one such participant. I know there are some huge bass in the reservoir. Gary has seen these huge bass when he paddles around the upper shallow end.

This week’s old saying: “A bad day of fishing beats a good day of work.”