Ten easy ways to make your home safer

REGION – Home security and monitoring systems are one way to keep your home safe, but they’re not the only way. There are plenty of inexpensive, common-sense steps you can take that can make a big difference in keeping your family safe at home. Whether you’re improving your current security setup or looking for a straightforward starting point, here are our practical tips for home safety.

1. Protect your family and home from fires. Installing and maintaining smoke detectors on every floor of your home is a simple way to keep your family safer from fires. Check and test detectors regularly, and replace the batteries once a year, or as recommended by the manufacturer. Keep a small fire extinguisher in the kitchen, since that is a place where many fires start. If you already have a fire extinguisher, check to make sure it is not expired. Regularly clean your dryer’s lint trap, and clean out the vent pipe once a year, or more often, if needed. The U.S. Fire Administration says clothes dryers cause 2,900 fires each year in the United States. Make sure you and you and your family have a fire escape plan that includes multiple ways to exit your house, so your family knows what to do if a fire breaks out.

2. Monitor for carbon monoxide (CO). A good carbon monoxide detector is inexpensive, and can help keep your family safe. Other safety tips include regularly servicing appliances that run on oil, gas, or coal, and avoiding running engines and generators indoors, or in attached garages. Also, don’t let your car run in your garage unless you have the garage door open. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 400 people die each year in the United States as a result of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Another 50,000 people visit emergency rooms each year because of CO poisoning.

3.Keep medications away from children and pets. The Washington Post reports that 52,000 children under the age of 6 were treated for accidental poisoning from medications in 2017. Keep medications and vitamins in places where children and pets cannot see or reach them. Leave medicines in their original, child-resistant containers, and safely dispose of any medications you are no longer taking, or that have expired. Some counties offer collection sites at local municipal buildings to take back medications, as do certain pharmacies.

4. Store cleaners, chemicals, paint, and pesticides outside of the house. Like medication, you’ll want to store these items safely away from children and animals – ideally, in a detached garage or outdoor shed. Cleaners, chemicals, paints, and pesticides can make the air in your home less healthy if their containers aren’t tightly sealed. Watch out for those popular washing machine detergent pods, too. Young children can mistake them for candy.

5. Secure flat-screen televisions and heavy furniture. Big televisions and large furniture can be hazardous to younger children. Make sure flat-screen televisions are securely mounted on walls above a child’s reach. If you have a large television that’s resting on a table, consider installing anti-tipping safety straps. They are inexpensive, and can help keep your family safe. Furniture, such as dressers and bookcases that might be top-heavy, can also be tipping hazards, and easy for children to pull over. Furniture straps and anchors come at reasonable prices, and are simple to install

6. Light up entrances and garage doors. Exterior lighting is an effective way to make your home safer. It discourages thieves and intruders from attempting to break into your home. Additionally, exterior lighting helps you feel more secure before entering your home. Consider using high-efficiency light bulbs to save money on electricity, or use motion-sensing lights. While shrubbery can make for lovely landscaping, bushes that are high and thick give people places to hide if they’re trying to break into your house. Be mindful regarding where you plant new bushes, and be sure to cut back plants that grow around doors and windows.

7. Make it appear as though someone is home. Light timers are an inexpensive way to improve your home’s security. When your doors are well lit but your windows are dark, it can appear as if no one is home. Buy light timers, and set them up in rooms you often use. You’ll want people to see the lights from the outside of your house without being able to look inside and realize you are not home. Place the lights near windows with blinds or drapes that still allow light to shine outside.

8. Have your car keys handy. Many newer model vehicles come with a panic button on the key fob that will set off the car alarm. If you park near your house, the alarm on your automobile might help scare away intruders and draw the attention of your neighbors.

9. Make your house number easy to read. Help the police, fire department, and ambulances find your house easily. Make sure your house number is large and easy to spot. This will help delivery people, and your friends and family find your home, too.

10. Join a neighborhood watch. Neighborhood watches can help keep your family – and all the families in your community – safer. You’ll want to join a watch that works with the local police or sheriff’s department, and that helps law enforcement professionals by being additional eyes and ears within the community. Joining a watch is also a great way to meet your neighbors.

Article provided by Freedom Mortgage.