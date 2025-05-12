Six causes of homebuyer’s remorse

REGION – Three out of four homebuyers in a Zillow survey report having at least one regret about the home they bought. The following is a list of reasons people feel buyer’s remorse after getting a house.

1. They bought a home that requires too much maintenance.

Few things can match the disappointment of finally getting your own yard, only to watch the previous owner’s gloriously curated garden devolve into an overgrown, weed-infested tangle due to your own neglect. About 32% of buyers surveyed by Zillow expressed having buyer’s remorse after purchasing a house that needs more work or maintenance than expected.

Lesson for buyers: Know your physical, psychological, and financial limits, and what you’re able and willing to take on.

2. They bought a home that’s too small.

Think deeply about what makes you happy about your current home, and the kinds of things that bring you joy. Do you like building things? You might want to put a garage or basement work space on your must-have list. How about entertaining? Consider homes with enough space for cooking and hosting.

Lesson for buyers: Don’t get so fixated on buying any available home that you lose sight of what makes a home livable and comfortable for you. Keep a list with you when you’re shopping of the characteristics that are “must-haves,” and continue looking until you find one that hits the sweet spots.

3. They bought a home in the wrong location.

Imagine buying a home for the peace and quiet it offers, only to discover there’s a busy bus stop out front. Or maybe there’s a nearby business district that draws throngs of people late into the night. Or, if you’re someone who likes to shop daily for fresh food, imagine what a chore that could become if the nearest grocery store is 15 miles away.

Lesson for buyers: Visit the home at different times and different days to get a sense of the rhythm of life that surrounds it. Take a few test drives during rush hours to see what your commute is like.

4. They bought an older home that needs a lot of repairs.

There’s one constant with homeownership: If it breaks, it’s your problem. Some repairs are more urgent, while some things are personal preferences to aesthetics.

Lesson for buyers: Be sure to get an inspection or even a home warranty. Price out renovations ahead of time to leave room for the unexpected.

5. They didn’t consider the total environment.

Think about what makes you happy about your current home. What’s missing that you’d pay a premium to have? Make a list of those things and check the home you’re considering against the list. Do you need a lot of light during the day? Make sure that you’re not in the shadow of large trees. Hate yard work? Consider the size of the yard and its composition.

Lesson for buyers: There are a lot of things you can change about a home. However, any structural change such as removing walls, or adding windows or space is likely to be an expensive fix. You also can’t change the location or size of your property, or the neighborhood around it.

6. Not doing more research.

If you’re buying new construction, research the builder. If you’re buying an existing home, research agents and lenders to make sure you’re getting the best representation and the best value.

Lesson for buyers: It’s worth spending the time to build your knowledge so you can make more informed decisions. This is especially the case if you’re buying for the first time.

Article provided by Zillow Group.