Moving with kids

REGION – As soon as you’ve decided to move, talk to your kids about it. Explain where you’re moving and why, and do your best to help them understand. Time is the biggest factor – the more time you can give your kids the space to process this information, the better. If your children are older, consider looping them in before the move is decided so they can help with your search for a new home. Let them ask questions, and be honest and transparent with your answers, but focus on the positives when possible. Moving to a new home is a big undertaking for kids of any age, so do your best to support them as best you can.

Go through closets and toys before you start packing. Determining whether or not there is anything your child wants to donate will minimize how much you need to pack. This is especially relevant if they recently hit a growth spurt – you can use this time to donate clothes that no longer fit. Sorting through and organizing their belongings will also give your kids a better understanding of how they can help pack.

Next, set deadlines for packing to make it feel less overwhelming. This can help you just as much as it helps your kids. Work backwards from the day you’ll need to have all of your boxes packed and ready to go, and from there, go room by room. As you’re packing, try letting your kids decorate their moving boxes with markers or stickers. This way the boxes are labeled, and your kids can feel involved in the packing process while also expressing themselves. When the movers arrive, introduce them to your kids so they feel like they’re part of the process.

Put together a moving essentials kit with your kids. This should be different than your adult moving essentials to leave out of the movers’ truck, like medication or important paperwork. Instead, these should be kid-focused essentials like comforting stuffed animals, toys, a book, and favorite snacks. Be sure to make this list together before all of your boxes are packed, so you don’t unintentionally pack something important.

Once you’re in your new town and the moving truck has arrived, do your best to make unpacking fun. Play fun music or take a fun snack break by exploring the nearest ice cream shop in your town. While you’re getting settled, try letting your kids help decorate their new spaces if they’re old enough to do so. Whatever you can do to let them make their own decisions will help give them a better sense of control during the transition.

Sticking to your routines after you move can help kids feel a little more grounded in their new space. Whether it’s a morning breakfast routine on Sundays with waffles, or tacos on Tuesday, keep up the tradition. If you don’t have any routines, starting a new tradition can help create a sense of excitement about your new home. Try starting a monthly movie or game night to get everybody relaxing together.

Technology can make it easier to keep in contact with friends, so do your best to help your kids set up virtual chats with people they miss – especially if they don’t have devices of their own to use. Depending on how old your kids are, consider throwing a going away party with memory book or scrapbook pages for friends to sign in and write messages.

Help your kids love their new neighborhood by showing them fun activities. This can range from a nearby playground or park, to cool new restaurants or museums. Get involved in the local community, too. Visit your nearby library to find community events and children’s programming to help you and the kids make new friends at your new home. Your local librarian can also help teach you about the town – ask for books about local history, and go on an adventure to look for local landmarks.

