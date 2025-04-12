Five spring homebuying tips

REGION – Spring is an exciting time to buy a home. With fresh listings hitting the market, and the opportunity to settle into a new space before summer, now is a great time to start your home search. While competition is strong, being prepared can help you find and secure the right home for you. Here are some strategies to help you make the most of the season.

1. Go house-hunting, rain or shine. While a sunny day may seem ideal, touring homes on a rainy day has its advantages. You can spot potential water issues in the basement, check for leaks around windows and roofs, and see if gutters are working properly. Just don’t forget your umbrella.

2. Explore all your options. Whether you’re eyeing a move-in-ready home, or planning to build from scratch, there’s a loan to fit your needs. With options for various down payment situations and credit scores, homeownership is more accessible than ever. Looking to build? We help you secure a new construction loan to bring your dream home to life.

3. Be ready to make an offer. In a fast-moving market, standing out is key. Be prepared to submit an offer the same day you tour a home. By getting approved for a mortgage before you start your home search, you can optimize your house-hunting experience by touring homes you’re confident you can afford. Plus, with an approval from Prime Lending, sellers will know you have the financing to back up your offer.

Approval means an underwriter has reviewed your application, and has verified all necessary forms of income, assets, and credit. All loans are subject to final credit approval and acceptable property. Conditions and restrictions may apply.

4. Consider a fixer-upper. Affordable homes often get overlooked because they need some TLC. If you’re willing to renovate, you can buy at a lower price and customize the home to your style. We offer a wide variety of renovation loans that make it easy to fund both necessary repairs and modern upgrades.

5. Think outside the box. Homeownership isn’t just about single-family houses. Condos and townhomes provide modern amenities at a lower price point, making them great options for first-time buyers, or those looking to downsize.

No matter where you are in your homebuying journey, we are here to help. From application to closing, we make the process simple and stress-free. Contact us today to get started.

Planning your next house hunting session? Make the most of your search by setting a budget before you go. See what you could afford with our free calculator at lo.primelending.com/vblodgett/calculators/how-much-home-can-i-afford.

Article submitted by Victoria Blodgett, Prime Lending, Ludlow, Vt.