First-time homebuyer workshop

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – The Southern Vermont Young Professionals (SoVTYPs) and Windham Windsor Housing Trust (WWHT) are teaming up to host a first-time homebuyers workshop. The full-day workshop will be held in person on Saturday, May 3, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., at the Windham Windsor Housing Trust office, 68 Birge Street in Brattleboro. There is a cost per household to attend.

The workshop will provide first-time homebuyers an overview of all the processes involved in purchasing a home. It will feature presentations and the opportunity to connect with local experts – a realtor, mortgage officer, and homeownership specialist, all of whom are local to the southern Vermont area. This course will satisfy most first-time homebuyer lending education requirements.

If you are interested in registering for the workshop, please contact Jack Spanierman at jspanierman@brattleborodevelopment.com.

The Southern Vermont Young Professionals is a workforce initiative of Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies (SeVEDS) and the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation. Our mission is to attract, retain, and support young professionals in southern Vermont by providing engaging opportunities and networking through social and educational events, and volunteer opportunities. The SoVTYP initiative is increasingly important to southern Vermont’s businesses and communities as a strategic approach to growing the size of the region’s workforce and increasing the number of younger households in the region. For more information, visit www.brattleborodevelopment.com/sovtyps.

Windham Windsor Housing Trust’s mission is to strengthen the communities of southeast Vermont through the development and stewardship of permanently affordable housing, and through ongoing support and advocacy for its residents. WWHT builds concrete solutions to the region’s housing challenges, and provides better housing opportunities to more than 1,500 southeastern Vermonters each year.