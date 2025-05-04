Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate new Brattleboro office

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group officially moved its Brattleboro office to a vibrant, new space at 972 Putney Road, Black Mountain Square, Unit 1, and celebrated the grand reopening recently. The celebration and ribbon ceremony, hosted by the Brattleboro Chamber of Commerce, brought together town officials, community leaders, clients, and company leadership to commemorate this strategic relocation within the heart of Brattleboro.

Guests at the event enjoyed a tour of the bright, modern workspace; light refreshments were served; and the opportunity to meet the Brattleboro team of real estate professionals. Brattleboro chamber representatives including Vice President Nick Dubois, Steve Wolf, and Kate O’Connor presided over the ceremonial ribbon cutting, underscoring the office’s role as a new hub for real estate services in the community.

“We’re excited to relocate to this fantastic new space that will better serve our clients and agents alike,” said Joanne Goguen, CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group. “By moving to 972 Putney Road, we’ve created a welcoming environment designed for collaboration and innovation, strengthening our ability to deliver the region’s finest real estate experience.” Steve Schoppmeyer, sales director, added, ”This new location in Brattleboro highlights our commitment to serving Vermont’s communities. We’re dedicated to providing personalized, top-quality service, and supporting local families and businesses as they find their perfect homes.”

Designed with clients and agents in mind, the Brattleboro office offers a full spectrum of services, residential and commercial brokerage, buyer and seller representation, relocation assistance, mortgage coordination, home warranty plans, and seamless closing support.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group has served New England since 1966 and comprises more than twenty offices across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. As the region’s only full-service real estate provider, offering mortgage, title, insurance, and relocation services under one roof firm continues to set the standard for innovation, community engagement, and client satisfaction.

For more information about the Brattleboro office or to connect with a local real estate advisor, please visit www.masiello.com/brattleboro or call 802-257-1111.