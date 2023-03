WESTON, Vt. – The election results for the Town of Weston Town Meeting are as follows.

Kim Seymour was re-elected as the Town Clerk and Town Treasurer. Wayne Granquist was re-elected as the Town Moderator. Denis Benson and Lisa Yrsha were re-elected to the selectboard.

Article 5 did not pass. Articles 6-19, and 21 passed. Article 20 passed with amendments changing $654,798 to $662,298, and $478,265 to $485,765.