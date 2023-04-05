Town improvements dominate the Springfield Selectboard March 27 agenda

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Manager Jeff Mobus presented the selectboard with a long list of local businesses requesting new or renewed licenses for catering, liquor, beer, wine, tobacco, and lottery sales, each application was approved unanimously. Town Clerk Barbara Courchesne mentioned the Department of Liquor and Lottery had recently moved to an online portal system where applicants can enter their information directly.

The selectboard also issued several event permits, including for the annual Lions Club walk-a-thon to be held May 13 on the Toonerville Trail, and the Springfield Area Parent Child Center/ Edgar May sponsored Family Festival and Touch-a-Truck event this Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Speaking on the wayfinding proposal, Mobus reported that Wood and Wood Signs had been awarded the project of constructing a total of seven signs during phase one, focusing on the downtown area. “The first sign will go up on Clinton Street, and the last near the VFW, to determine downtown,” explained Mobus, noting phase two will go “further out.”

Thanking the Director of Springfield on the Move Jessica Martin, Mobus remarked, “I’m excited to see some signs for the downtown district. It’s been some time.” Martin, who is taking the lead on the project, explained that they planned to put $7,500 in remaining revolving grant funds toward the total cost, which is expected to be between $31,820-$46,575.

The board approved $44,200 to renew continuing services provided by engineering consultants Sandborn Head for the pre-treatment facility off Will Dean Road. Mobus said the firm will be evaluating the maintenance agreement to see if there are any less expensive alternatives that the EPA would find acceptable, and board member Everett Hammond commented that he felt they should “push this a little harder,” by asking the EPA to fully fund the clean up. The site was once the town dump, and many years ago the EPA found the property to be contaminated.

Hammond mentioned that the Strafford copper mine had been cleaned up by the EPA, and suggested they press the State Legislators to require they do the same with the treatment plant. Mobus responded by saying there were no available funds the last time they went to the EPA, and they discussed the idea of requesting funds annually.

Water/Wastewater Superintendent Rick Chambers was in attendance online and expressed what a great working relationship the town had with Sanborn Head, and that previously the EPA used to hire their own engineering firm that the town had to pay for.

As part of the town’s beautification effort, the board voted to approve the demolition of three buildings determined to be unsafe at 84 Valley Street, 316 South Street, and 31 Pearl Street.

“This is not the end of the properties,” stated Mobus. “This is just the start of the process. And an important step in improving our neighborhood.”

The building located at 25 Union Street is also, tentatively scheduled for demolition. Mobus reported he had received an offer from Big Sky Properties to pay the town $10,000 to aquire the property, raze the existing structure, remediate several issues per town DPW specifications, and commit to returning the property to residential housing. The board approved the motion, pending receipt of a written proposal and urban renewal plan submission.

Library Director Sue Dowdell announced that on April 5, Friends of Springfield Town Library (FOSTL) is inviting the public to attend their annual meeting at the library at 7 p.m. which will feature a performance from Jeff Snow, The Softer Side of Celtic.

The selectboard will hold its next meeting on Monday, April 10, at 7 p.m.