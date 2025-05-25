Town hall in Chester with Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Town Democratic Committee will sponsor a town hall with Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark, on June 9, from 6-8 p.m., at the Chester Town Hall. Clark will discuss her recent work to protect the rule of law and Vermont’s sovereignty, including the impact of recent federal actions on Vermont. Following her overview, she will take questions from the audience. This will be a great opportunity to hear firsthand about the work of the attorney general on behalf of all Vermonters.

Please join us on June 9, from 6-8 p.m., at the Chester Town Hall, located at 556 Elm Street, Chester, Vt.