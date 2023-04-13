Rockingham legislator meet and greet

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Saturday, April 15, between 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., drop by the Rockingham Free Public Library’s top floor meeting room in Bellows Falls to chat with your Windham County Senators Nader Hashim and Wendy Harrison and your Windham-3 (Brookline, Rockingham, and Westminster) House Representatives Michelle Bos-Lun and Leslie Goldman. Come for an informal conversation about current issues and bring your questions! We look forward to seeing you, and than to the library for sponsoring this event.