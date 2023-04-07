Potash Brook Road residents share concerns

CHESTER, Vt. – Citizens’ comments at the April 5 Chester Selectboard meeting began with Chester resident Jerry Gleason following up on a question he had asked the board before concerning hazardous waste traveling through Chester by rail, stating that his concerns stemmed from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Board Chair Arne Jonynas informed Gleason that, when the board had requested information from the railroad company about the cargo being carried on the rail cars, they had been told that “because of competition,” this information could not be disclosed, though Jonynas did not find this answer satisfactory. Town Manager Julie Hance told Gleason that the fire chief had requested railroad inspection records from the state, but had not yet heard back, with assurances that she would pursue the matter further.

The board then provided updates on previously tabled topics, including the quarry discussed at the last meeting. Hance told those present that she would be meeting with the town’s attorney to discuss a draft determination on local zoning, after which the document would be made public. It was also noted that the police advisory committee formed at the previous selectboard meeting would hold its first meeting on April 17.

Attention then turned to the fourth item on the meeting agenda, “discussion with neighbors of West Chester/Potash Brook Road area.” At that point, many residents of the area in question approached the microphone, or spoke via Zoom, detailing their frequent, often frightening encounters, over a period of more than five years, with a person who lives in their neighborhood, described variously as having “mental issues” and having been “diagnosed with schizophrenia.” Several people described incidents in which the individual broke into their homes, verbally threatened them, or menaced their children on their own property.

A major theme of this discussion was the fact that, while this person has been referred to mental health treatment on multiple occasions over the past several years, he continues to return to his residence, and his behavior remains the same. “We have seen time and time again that, once he’s out of supervised care, he stops taking his medications, and he becomes criminally inappropriate,” said neighborhood resident Tim Roper, detailing the difficulties he and others have had with the individual.

While the residents were of course concerned with their own safety, and the safety of their families, all of them expressed concern for the safety of the person in question as well. “I’m afraid that…he’s going to walk into the wrong house, and he’s going to come to harm. I wouldn’t want to see that either,” Roper stated.

Present at the meeting via Zoom was Vermont Department of Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes, who responded to residents’ concerns about the fact that the mental health system in Vermont appeared, in their view, to be failing both themselves and those with mental health issues. While Hawes expressed sympathy, she explained that Vermont statute requires those being treated for mental health concerns to be treated in the “least restrictive setting” possible. “I think that that’s where we find our biggest challenge, is when there are different views around what’s least restrictive,” Hawes opined. Selectboard member Lee Gustafson questioned Hawes, asking “at what point do the rights of the public outweigh the rights of the individual?”

Also present was Vermont Agency of Human Services Springfield District Field Services Director, Sue Graff, who told residents that she is “a resource, in these situations, for your community,” and could ensure that information she was given by community members would make it to the necessary parties, in order to try and resolve the community’s ongoing issue.

Ultimately, the selectboard admitted their limited authority with regard to the issue, but wanted to bring the residents together, to be heard by the relevant agencies and officials, in order to hopefully move forward in a way which could not only resolve the immediate issues of the residents of Potash Brook Road, but also lead to meaningful change in mental health treatment at the state level.

The selectboard then shifted their focus to reviewing their conflict of interest policy. Jonynas confronted newly elected board member Peter Hudkins, noting that, in violation of the policy, Hudkins was currently serving on both the selectboard and the planning commission. Hudkins took exception to this, explaining explaining, “one of the things that I ran for this board on was the lack of communication…the selectboard is not communicating with any of the other boards. If you look at it, it’s been an ongoing problem for at least the last eight years.”

This discrepancy led to significant back-and-forth between the board members, and several citizens present, concerning the policy, its effect on communication between the various governing bodies of Chester, and potential solutions. Jonynas was adamant that the boards remain separate, and that the conflict of interest policy remain as-is. Several solutions were put forth, including open meetings which would bring together all members of the selectboard, planning commission, and developmental review board (DRB), and the possibility of having individual selectboard members act as delegates to the planning commission and the DRB. The discussion resolved with Hudkins assuring the board that he would hand in his resignation from the planning commission.

Annual appointments were then made, and liquor licenses and entertainment permits were approved. The Chester Selectboard meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., at the Chester Town Hall, located at 556 Elm Street in Chester.