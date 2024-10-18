Political LTE: Sally Laurent supports Democratic candidates

Dear Editor,

As we enter the last weeks of this election cycle, it is important to recognize the characteristics that are most critical in a candidate – integrity, honesty, transparency, and a genuine desire to be sensitive to and to understand the needs of the people of Vermont. There can be no ulterior or self-serving motives which would affect how that person votes on issues, no matter that person’s personal beliefs or religious affiliations, and above all, they should be immune from the influences of outside lobbyists.

I am grateful that the slate of Democratic Senatorial candidates in Windsor County check off all boxes – Sen. Alison Clarkson, Sen. Becca White, and Joe Major share records of dedicated leadership and selfless community service. Alison, as Senate majority leader, has guided many priorities through the Legislature. Becca as the cochair of the Climate Solutions Caucus and the youngest woman in Senate history, elected in 2022, and served as a Windsor-6 representative prior to that. Joe as the Hartford town treasurer and a proven community leader, with extensive business management experience, who is dedicated to a Windsor County where everyone can thrive.

All three have a vision for moving us forward in the 21st century, to be sure that Vermont remains a viable place for young people to live and start families, while also supporting the needs of older Vermonters, attracting new businesses for expanded employment opportunities, developing affordable housing options which will encourage growth, and being sure that everyone is treated with compassion and respect – they are the problem solvers and leaders that we need now. Please join me in supporting Alison, Becca, and Joe this year.

Paid for by Sally Laurent

Chair, Windsor County Democratic Committee