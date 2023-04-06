Plymouth hires Kissell as town clerk

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Plymouth Selectboard began the April 3 meeting by discussing the scheduling conflict between the school board and the selectboard, which both meet on Monday evenings. The concern is that schoolboard members’ ability to attend selectboard meetings is very limited due to the meeting overlap, and there are often issues both bodies need to address collectively. Unresolved, this remains an ongoing discussion.

Updates to the Town Employee Handbook, which the board reviewed last week, were approved with a contingency stating the medical benefits section is still pending, but the revisions will be implemented. Board member Rick Kaminski confirmed, “the text is not materially different from what [the board] approved.”

Board Chair Jay Kullman was pleased to announce, “last Friday we all approved the appointment of Angela Kissell as our new town clerk. She will be starting in a couple of weeks.” Officially Kissell’s start date is April 17, 2023 and she will be a welcome addition to the small town office staff.

Regarding the proposed short-term rental ordinance, Kaminski reported that he’d met with Steve Radones and Mike Coleman to draw up new documents which were currently with the town attorney. “As soon as I get those back,” Kaminski explained, “we will incorporate a special meeting into one of our regular selectboard meetings, and we’ll have a vote on the ordinance. We’ll have a public meeting.”

Additionally, the board moved on the final approval of funding reserves for the building project as presented at the town meeting on March 6, and voted ‘yes’ to spend approximately $500 on the purchase of blackout curtains for one room at the community center. The curtains will be utilized during Sunday afternoon movie events sponsored by the Plymouth Historical Society. “Anything we can do to get the community out and gathered together, and providing entertainment, is a good thing,” Kaminski offered.

Kullman questioned the current status of a zoning permit inquiry for usage of the cellphone tower on Grandview Lodge Road. Elaine Pauley, assistant town clerk, was planning to look into it and report back to the board with an update.

The Plymouth Selectboard meets on the first and third Mondays of each month at 6 p.m.