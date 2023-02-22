Plans underway to preserve oldest public building in Vermont: the Rockingham Meeting House

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Walter Wallace, Rockingham Historic Commission coordinator, led the ongoing conversation on the preservation of the Rockingham Meeting House (RMH) at the Feb. 15 town hall meeting, where interested people gathered or joined online to hear Wallace give an update on the project.

“March last year was our first time talking about the needs of this restoration, [the cost of] which went beyond our annual maintenance budget,” said Wallace. “The commission then followed up in May, addressing initial questions of how to approach dealing with some very expensive problems that seemed to be emerging, how to start the repairs, and how to pay for those costs.”

Wallace announced that the Save America’s Treasures program through the National Parks Service (NPS) recently awarded a $360,000 grant to go toward the projected $1.5 – 1.8 million restoration effort.

Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission chair and president of the Rockingham Meeting House Association John Leppman explained that the funds awarded by NPS need to be matched dollar for dollar. “We’re in the process of putting together that match, and we have raised about $250,000 toward it thus far.” Leppman said most of the funding came from private donations and Preservation Trust of Vermont, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the architectural history of the state.

Article 8 on the March 6 Annual Rockingham Town Meeting Warning asks voters to raise and appropriate $103,000 to fund the town portion of the RMH structural repairs, in order to match existing grant funding opportunities.

Speaking to the meeting Leppman implored, “This is a National Historic Landmark, and we like to say it’s the oldest public building in the state, but it is also one of a small handful of exceedingly well preserved, New England meeting houses of its era. The integral structure remains intact, although it was built in the late 1800s. An example of New England architecture of the Colonial/Federal period, this is a unique building and well worth preserving.”

The meeting house itself, the graveyard, and the fence are all designated historic landmarks.

Town officials are hopeful that by spring they will have a committee organized and will begin to engage with the community.