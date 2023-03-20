Mount Holly Town Meeting results

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The results from the 2023 Mount Holly Town Meeting on March 6, and the vote on March 7, are as follows:

Andrew Tanger was elected as town moderator (one year), Carol Garrow-Woolley was elected as town clerk (one year), Elizabeth L. L. Karle was elected as town treasurer (one year), Jess Chase was elected to the open seat on the selectboard (three years), David H. Johnson was elected as a town lister (three years), Lori L. Norton was elected as town auditor (three years), Ann S. Hansen was elected to finish the one remaining year of a three year lister term, David H. Johnson was elected as a trustee of public funds (one year), Chester Gates Jr. was elected as a cemetery commissioner (three years), and Peter Perrino was elected as delinquent tax collector (one year).

Article 3, A and B, approving the general fund and highway fund budgets, both passed. Article 4, allowing $70,000 to be raised by taxes for the Asset/Equipment fund was approved. Articles 5 and 6, providing operating expenses to the Mount Holly Volunteer Fire Department and the Mount Holly Volunteer Rescue Squad were both approved. Articles 7-10, providing funds to various community organizations, was approved. Article 11, funding the afterschool program at Mount Holly School, passed. Article 12, eliminating the position of Constable, passed.

The voters of Mount Holly approved the LMHUUSD and RVTC budgets.