Monthly conversation with your legislators

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., drop by the Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls to chat with your Windham County Senators Nader Hashim and Wendy Harrison and your Windham-3 (Brookline, Rockingham, and Westminster) House Representatives Michelle Bos-Lun and Leslie Goldman.

Subsequent conversations at the library are planned for the third Saturday of the month of each month February – April. Please note these dates on your calendar: Feb. 18, March 18, April 15, May 20 (tentative).

Come for an informal conversation about current issues and bring your questions. We look forward to seeing you and thank you to the Library for sponsoring. A table in a quiet corner of the fiction room will be reserved for these conversations.