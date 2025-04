BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, April 19, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., drop by the Rockingham Free Public Library’s top floor meeting room in Bellows Falls to chat with your Windham County Sens. Nader Hashim and Wendy Harrison, and your Windham-3 (Brookline, Rockingham, and Westminster) House Reps. Michelle Bos-Lun and Leslie Goldman. Come for an informal conversation about current issues, and bring your questions. We look forward to seeing you, and thank the library for sponsoring.