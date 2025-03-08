Meet your legislators at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, March 15, at 10:30 a.m., come to the second-floor meeting room of the Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls to meet with your Windham-3 (Brookline, Rockingham, and Westminster) House Reps. Michelle Bos-Lun and Leslie Goldman, along with Sens. Wendy Harrison and Nader Hashim. This session will provide an opportunity for community members to ask questions about issues that will be addressed in the legislative session. Legislators will give updates about expected legislative priorities and pending bills, and take your concerns to Montpelier. Come for a conversation about current issues, and bring your questions. Contact Rep. Leslie Goldman with your questions at lgoldman@leg.state.vt.us or 802-380-4285 This event is free and open to the public.