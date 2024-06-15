Meet your legislators at New Thought Vermont

WESTON, Vt. – On Thursday, June 20, from 5-7 p.m., New Thought Vermont will host a “Wrap Up” Legislative Forum for Weston and neighboring Mountain Towns. With the veto session having been just completed, come listen to updates from our state legislators as they give us a “wrap up” of the legislative session, and share your thoughts with them about current issues and matters of interest or concern.

Vermont State Sens. Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack, and Becca White will be on hand from the Windsor District, along with Vermont State Rep. Kelly Pajala, who represents these Mountain Towns. This will be a facilitated discussion.

While this is a free event, making a reservation would be much appreciated. To do so, please email movement@sover.net, or call 802-824-3810. If you are available and in the spur of the moment would like to just come without making a reservation, please do.

Space is limited. A reception follows when a selection of Vermont cheeses, nonalcoholic beverages, coffee, and tea will be served.

New Thought Vermont is located at 614 Main Street in Weston. It is the big red barn at the south end of the village, formerly the Todd and West River Galleries. Parking is available in the lot just south of the barn. Come join us, and meet your legislators and neighbors.

New Thought Vermont offers programs for individual and collective wellbeing, resilience, and meaning in life, including meditation and mindfulness, spiritual development, movement, music, and the expressive arts. Our goal is to build connection and community through offerings in body, mind, creativity, and spirit.