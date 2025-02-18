LTE: Weathersfield Selectboard candidate August Murray receives endorsements from Lt. Gov. Rodgers and Rep. Coffin

Dear Editor,

“I am proud to endorse Dr. August Murray for the Weathersfield Selectboard. As someone who has spent years fighting for Vermont’s rural communities, our working families, and our way of life, I know how important it is to have strong local leaders who put their towns first.

“August Murray shares my commitment to protecting Vermont’s working lands, supporting small farms and loggers, and ensuring that local government works for the people – not against them. He understands the challenges facing Weathersfield, and will bring practical, common-sense leadership to the selectboard.

“I encourage Weathersfield voters to support August Murray – a leader who will stand up for the town’s future, and work hard for the people who call it home.”

– Vermont Lt. Gov. John Rodgers

“As a fellow war veteran, I know the meaning of service, leadership, and dedication to community. Dr. August Murray embodies these values. He’s not just a man of principle – he’s a problem solver who listens, stands up for what’s right, and works tirelessly for his neighbors. Weathersfield needs strong leadership that puts people first, and August will bring that to the selectboard.

“As a U.S. Army colonel, August was the senior chief of staff in a 450,000-member organization, and knows what it takes to lead with integrity, accountability, and a steady hand. His experience in managing complex operations, making tough decisions, and putting the needs of others before himself makes him exactly the kind of leader Weathersfield deserves. August has the skills, the vision, and the dedication to tackle the challenges facing our town, from keeping taxes in check, to ensuring responsible governance.

“I am proud to endorse Dr. August Murray for the Weathersfield Selectboard, and encourage every voter in Weathersfield to cast their ballot for Dr. August Murray on March 4.”

– Rep. VL Coffin, Windsor-2 District (Weathersfield, Cavendish, and Baltimore)

