LTE: Andrea Murray thanks Windsor District voters

Dear Friends, Supporters, and Voters of Windsor District,

I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to each of you who believed in my campaign for State Senate. You shared your stories and campaigned alongside me for a Vermont that works for all. While the result was not what we had hoped for, our journey together has been meaningful beyond measure. Thank you especially to the 12,371 neighbors who voted for me.

Through every conversation, town meeting, and shared meal, you reminded me of the true strength of Vermont – our resilience, our commitment to each other, and our pride in the lives we build here. It has been an honor to run as your candidate, and to represent the voices of farmers, families, workers, and those striving to keep Vermont affordable and welcoming for all.

I am especially grateful to everyone who volunteered, organized, and stood by my side throughout this campaign. Your dedication and passion have left an indelible mark, and I am proud to be part of such a caring and hardworking community.

I also want to congratulate Alison Clarkson, Joe Major, and Becca White on their election to the State Senate. I look forward to seeing how we can work together to make Vermont more affordable and support all our communities.

While this may mark the end of my candidacy in this election, it is not the end of my commitment to serving Vermont. I look forward to finding new ways to continue advocating for the values we share – fairness, opportunity, and a future in which everyone has a chance to thrive.

Thank you for your trust and your belief, I am forever grateful for your support. Together, we have built something lasting – and we are just getting started!

With heartfelt appreciation,

Andrea Murray

Weathersfield, Vt.