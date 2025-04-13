LTE: Alison Clarkson legislative update

Dear Editor,

Thank you, Windsor County, for showing up for the Saturday, April 5, Hands Off! rallies. Thousands of you braved the chilly rain to protest on democracy’s behalf – in Chester, South Royalton, White River Junction, and Woodstock. People of all ages turned out to protest the Trump administration’s handling of our economy, our people, our federal government, and our democracy. Sen. Becca White and I managed to attend very robust Hands Off! rallies in Chester, South Royalton, and White River Junction. We were so impressed by the passion and creativity expressed in people’s signs and chants, and inspired by their determination to stand up for our core democratic values. So many of us have felt disempowered by the dismantling of the institutions which support our vibrant democracy. The Hands Off! rallies gave thousands of Vermonters, and hundreds of thousands of Americans, the first moment to collectively exercise our precious freedom of speech.

In November of 2026, America will vote and can weigh in on our congressional composition. Hopefully that election will restore a powerful check to this unmitigated executive outrage. In the meantime, we need to channel former vice president Kamala Harris when she said “courage is contagious,” and continue to show up, stand up and speak out.

It is so important during this period of uncertainty that all Vermonters, regardless of gender identity, race, religion, immigration status, or disability, be able to live feely and without fear. The legislature is taking steps to further protect Vermonters and those who live amongst us enabling the industries Vermont depends on – agriculture and tourism in particular. In several measures this session, we are working towards limiting local law enforcement ability to cooperate with federal immigration authorities (ICE), protecting immigrants’ ability to access housing, and protecting our LBGTQ+ Vermonters.

Passed by the Senate and now being considered in the House are two bills, S.44 and S.127, which reflect these measures. S.44 prohibits any local, county, or private law enforcement agency from entering into an agreement with federal immigration law enforcement (ICE). Only the governor, in consultation with the attorney general, is authorized to enter into such an agreement. This will help give clarity and consistency to these matters. And S.127 protects immigrants, and those not yet citizens, from housing discrimination.

In addition, the Senate passed Joint Resolution 15 in March with a unanimous vote. This resolution recommits to the principle that all individuals are welcome here in Vermont and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and that Vermont will continue to stand with our transgender and nonbinary family, friends, and neighbors against discrimination.

And, if the federal government further cuts core programs which Vermonters rely on – Medicaid, LIHEAP, transportation, education, and housing supports – the Vermont Legislature will have to act to protect vulnerable Vermonters from devastating impacts to their health, heat, housing, roads, and our young people’s education. As the federal government withdraws oversight and financial support, the states will need to assume a greater role in many areas.

I appreciate hearing from you. I can be reached by email at aclarkson@leg.state.vt.us, or by phone at the Statehouse, Tuesday-Friday, at 802-828-2228; or at home, Saturday-Monday, at 802- 457-4627. To get more information on the Vermont Legislature and the bills which have been proposed and passed, visit the legislative website, legislature.vermont.gov.

Sincerely,

Sen. Alison Clarkson

Windsor District