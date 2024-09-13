Lt. Gov. Zuckerman to hold meet-and-greet in Proctorsville

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman will hold the fifth event in his regional meet-and-greet and canvass launch series on Sept. 15, beginning at 12:30 p.m., in Proctorsville, Vt. He will be joined by Sen. Dick McCormack, Senate candidate Joe Major, and Windsor-2 House candidate Mark Yuengling.

All are invited to join the candidates for refreshments and conversation at the town gazebo, located at 60 Village Green, Proctorsville, Vt. The event will begin with mingling, then each candidate will give a short speech, followed by a joint Q and A. This is an opportunity to meet the candidates, share your ideas, and ask questions about the recent legislative session, Vermont’s pressing issues, or their campaigns.

Interested attendees are invited to knock doors after the event to get out the vote for Zuckerman, Major, and Yuengling. All are welcome.