Liquor license review and parking dispute

LUDLOW, Vt. – At the beginning of the Ludlow Selectboard meeting on Feb. 6 citizen Eric Alden spoke to the board. His feeling was that the town missed out by not advertising the board positions that are up for election in March. He mentioned the lack of people running for the three open selectboard seats and just how unavailable the information was.

Six liquor board licenses were up for renewal by the selectboard, five of the six were approved by the board right away, all except EOB Tap House LLC. Ludlow Police Chief Jeffrey Billings and a number of citizens spoke about their experiences with Eight Oh Brew. Billings spoke first explaining that the department had received a large number of noise complaints in the past week or so about the bar. He said in the past they have received some complaints, but never this many. He also stated that there had been some fights around the bar, but that it was nothing unusual of any bar.

A number of condo owners at the mill, located above Eight Oh Brew, spoke on their issues with the bar. The largest complaints were regarding the levels of noise and the congregating of people outside in the parking lot. The residents complained of noise levels in the bar from music and whatnot that could be heard on all floors of the mill. Each resident had a different version of the same story where they had the pleasure of watching someone urinate in their parking lot right outside the bar. There were complaints about groups of people outside the bar late into the night, bringing and leaving drinks outside. The residents hoped to have the loitering and noise issues resolved, many suggested noise proofing inside the bar as well as bouncers keeping the peace. Many mentioned that the owners of the bar seemed kind and understanding to the issues, but that they did not act on any of the complaints. The board decided to table discussion on the bar’s license until a later meeting, as the license did not need to be renewed until April.

The board moved on to discuss the issue of parking behind 194-196 Main Street. The town hall parking lot is partially on property that is not owned by the town, and was never compensated for. Sheila O’Hara was present and representing the property owner, she was accompanied by legal council. The selectboard discussed going into an executive session on the topic at the request of Town Attorney Steve Ankuda, they decided against it.

O’Hara’s council explained to the board that rather than looking for compensation or a complicated court process O’Hara simply wanted four of the parking spots in the parking lot to be dedicated to their property. They would be willing to grant the town the rest of the parking lot for this. Ankuda spoke to the board about the technicalities of the case. He argued that it could be claimed that since the town had paved the parking lot decades ago they had gained access to it through a process similar to adverse possession. O’Hara’s council argued against this by mentioning how the town continued to tax the landowner on the stolen acreage, as if the town had not claimed the land. After continued discussion the board decided that compensation was due and awarded the four dedicated spots as requested.

Theresa Carter, chair of the Ludlow Planning Commission, spoke to the board on the current status of the commission. She spoke on some changes they have been working on proposing as they go through and modernize the town zoning bylaws. She mentioned a handful of grants that could be taken advantage of by people trying to develop property in Ludlow.

Other members of the commission spoke on the need for more public engagement at the meetings, and the need to make remote access to the meetings more available. Alden spoke again, stating the importance of the planning commission, referencing it as the most important board in the town.

The board reviewed and accepted bids for dredging and sanding the beach at West Hill and for the dorsey park skatepark.

The board approved the stearn pits for rally cross events on April 29 and Sept. 23.

Municipal Manager Scott Murphy mentioned the town had sold three properties at the tax sale auction Jan. 26. Murphy asked the board if they would like to signup for another opioid relief settlement, the previous of which the town has received three checks so far. The board accepted.

The board discussed the articles up for election at the town meeting scheduled for March 6.