WESTON, Vt. – On Saturday, March 18, from 9-10:30 a.m., New Thought Vermont and The Hub at Weston will host a Legislative Forum at The Hub, for Weston, Chester, and neighboring towns. Come listen to updates from our state legislators and share your thoughts with them about current issues and matters of interest or concern.

Vermont State Senators Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack, and Becca White will be on hand from the Windsor District, along with Vermont House Representatives Kelly Pajala, who represents Weston, Londonderry, and other mountain towns, and Heather Chase, who represents Chester and neighboring communities.

While this is a free event, you still need to make a reservation calling 802-856-7212 or emailing thehubatweston@gmail.com

Space is limited, coffee and tea will be served.

Sign language interpretative services are planned to be provided for individuals who are deaf. Please let us know if you will need these services.

Participants are welcome to stay for brunch, which begins at 11 a.m.