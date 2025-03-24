“Hands Off!” protest on Chester Green

CHESTER, Vt. – If you’re a southern Vermonter who wants to protest the actions of the Trump administration, come to the Chester Green on Saturday, April 5, at 10 a.m., and join the more than 100 “Hands Off!” protests that will be taking place that day.

You’ll be joining people in a dozen other Vermont towns who share such concerns, and will come together under the auspices of organizations such as the Chester Town Democratic Committee, Indivisible, Third Act, Common Cause, the National Education Association, and Food and Water Watch, to name a few.

If you want to say “Hands Off!” about some of the actions of the Trump administration, bring a sign to the Chester Green and make your stand. For more about the nationwide event, go to www.mobilize.us/indivisible/event/764476.

For more about the local event, get in touch with Steve Dock at sdock99@gmail.com.