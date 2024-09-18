Getting out the vote at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join with friends and neighbors partnering with Lean Left Vermont and the Center for Common Ground to get out the vote this November. On Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Rockingham Library, we will gather to write postcards to voters in North Carolina, who are often overlooked by political campaigns. The postcard messaging is tailored to the communities, providing accurate and critical information, offering a bridge from nonvoter to empowered voter, because every voice deserves to be heard.

In order to elect leaders who will address these problems, advance democracy, and put the nation’s welfare before self-interest, Lean Left has chosen to work on elections outside Vermont, where the need for voter protection and legislative change is the greatest. Lean Left partners with progressive grassroots organizations like the Center for Common Ground, who are promoting meaningful, sustained actions that focus on supporting and protecting the vote and building democratic power at the local, state, and federal levels. In 2024, Lean Left will be working in three key states: New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

This postcard effort is part of Reclaim Our Vote. This event is free, and everyone is welcome. All materials needed will be provided. Donations to the organizers to help defray the cost of postcards and stamps will be welcome. For more information, contact Meg Lucas at 802-869-1236.