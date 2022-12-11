Community Discussion: Housing in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – There is a lot of talk about the ongoing housing crisis in Vermont by employers, families, government, and nonprofits. A local discussion will be held in the Plymouth municipal building on Monday Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. The discussion will start with locally identified needs and possible solutions. Our local state representative elect, Tesha Buss, will join us to share what she has learned about government funding for accessory dwellings and moderate income housing development, as well as the HomeShare Vermont program. Plymouth local government representatives will be there as well for zoning and infrastructure questions. If you are interested in helping solve the problem, someone who’s housing needs are not fully met, investing in a project, or just learning more, please join us. Okemo Valley Television will be providing coverage and zoom video conferencing support. Please contact jkullman@plymouthvt.org if you have questions.

The meeting will also be available on Zoom, which you can join here, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88347138689?pwd=dnRjQUlYT0lXR0k3SlYrVW9aNHNlUT09

You can also join using the meeting ID: 883 4713 8689 and passcode: 143124.