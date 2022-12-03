Chester Hires New Police Chief

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Town Manager, Julie Hance has announced the hiring of Thomas E. Williams as Police Chief for Chester.

This appointment was made following a thorough and complete review process by a panel of seven community members which included the Chester Town Manager, two selectboard members, the superintendent of schools, a member of the business community, a union representative, and a member of the younger generation. In addition, the town utilized the expert counsel of VLCT’s Trevor Whipple (former Chief of S. Burlington), current Chief Richard Cloud and Retired Col. Jim Baker (Vt. State police, retired).

“Chester has hit a home run with this appointment. Tom brings not only extensive experience and knowledge to the position, but a true passion for bringing law enforcement and the community together in positive ways,” states Town Manager Julie Hance. “Finding a good replacement for Chief positions in Vermont and in these current times is becoming increasingly difficult. Chester not only found a new Chief, we got the cream of the crop.”

Selectboard Chair, Arne Jonynas states, “Tom brings a wealth of experience to the position with a heartfelt connection to our community. We are extremely fortunate to have him. Thank you to the volunteers who interviewed and helped to form this decision.”

Thomas E. Williams has been in law enforcement for 33 years, serving 31 years in the Vermont State Police, 11/2 years as a part time officer in Chester and serving as Chester’s Lieutenant since April, 2022. Tom, his wife Adrienne, and their children have been a part of the Chester community for 18 years.

“I am very excited to begin this new endeavor. We have a great department to build upon and we will be continuing to enhance our work as a team player in the Chester Public Safety arena providing the best service to the public. I am also looking forward to continuing with the development of the community policing model within our Town and building collaborative working relationships with our community partners and agencies.” Tom Williams.

“The police are the public and the public are the police”-Sir Robert Peel

Town Manager Julie Hance also stated, “I would like to thank Chief Richard Cloud for his over 30 years of service in law enforcement, 20 of those years here in Chester. Chief Cloud has influenced the lives of so many in our community and throughout the State of Vermont particularly with his involvement in a variety of youth programs and in the Vermont Police Canine Association. Thank you for your service, sacrifice and protection. I wish you and Dutch the best in your well earned retirement.”