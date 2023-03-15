Brendan McNamara announced as Ludlow’s next Municipal Manager

LUDLOW, Vt. – The selectboard, village trustees, and water commission of the Town and Village of Ludlow, Vt., have unanimously selected Brendan McNamara to become the next Municipal Manager. McNamara will replace Scott Murphy, who stepped down to become the Town Manager of Manchester, VT.

Brendan McNamara has served as Cavendish Town Manager since January 2017 and has lifelong roots in the local area. “Growing up in the surrounding area, I have been involved with many activities in Ludlow throughout my life,” noted McNamara.

“The boards feel Brendan’s first-hand experience in the local community and previous town manager experience will make him a good fit to continue bringing Ludlow forward,” commented David Rose, chair of the village trustees and water commission.

During his six-year tenure as Cavendish Town Manager, McNamara managed daily operations, implemented yearly budgets, maintained strong relations with local elected officials and community members, and led the municipal operations through the Covid pandemic. Under his leadership, the Town of Cavendish constructed a new municipal highway garage, coordinated funding for the replacement of the Depot Street Bridge, and replaced the municipal wastewater aeration system.

“I am very excited to be given the opportunity to work for the Ludlow Community,” continued McNamara. “I am looking forward to engaging with every member of the Town of Ludlow and providing positive leadership and support.”

McNamara will begin as the Ludlow Municipal Manager on April 3.