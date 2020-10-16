Youth weekend hunters encouraged to bring deer to check stations

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Hunters who harvest a deer during Vermont’s Oct. 24-25 youth and novice deer weekend are encouraged to bring their deer to one of 17 biological reporting stations to help state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population.

“We encourage hunters to bring their deer to one of these biological reporting stations so they can directly contribute to deer management in Vermont,” said Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s deer project leader Nick Fortin. “Examining deer during this weekend is our best opportunity to assess the deer herd because hunters are allowed to harvest any deer, including spike bucks. Biologists will be able to collect data on age, weight, and antler development to help guide future deer management decisions.”

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will have personnel at the 17 biological reporting stations between 9 a.m.-7 p.m. for youth and novice weekend, Oct. 24-25.

A resident or nonresident 15 years old or younger on the weekend of the hunt and who has successfully completed a hunter education course must purchase a hunting license and obtain a free youth weekend deer tag. The requirements apply to all interested young hunters, including the children of landowners.

A resident or nonresident 16 years old or older on the weekend of the hunt who previously completed a hunter education course and who has purchased their first ever hunting license within the 12 months prior to the novice weekend must obtain a free novice weekend deer tag. The requirements apply to all participating novice hunters, including novice hunters who are also landowners.

In both cases, the hunter must be accompanied by an unarmed adult over 18 years of age who holds a Vermont hunting license. The adult may accompany up to two youth or novice hunters. The law requires the accompanying adult to have direct control and supervision of the hunters, including the ability to see and communicate without the aid of artificial devices such as radios or binoculars.

Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during the youth and novice deer hunt weekend, and the hunters are encouraged to secure permission well in advance.

A youth or novice hunter may take one deer of either sex during the weekend, and the antler restriction that applies in other deer seasons does not apply.

Violation of the youth and novice deer hunting rules can result in a doubled fine that is assessed against the accompanying adult.

Information about Vermont’s deer hunting rules is available on Fish & Wildlife’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.