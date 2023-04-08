Youth Services’ summer resources calendar

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Youth Services has once again created a downloadable spreadsheet of camps in Windham County as a service to area families.

“Our summer camp listing gives parents and grandparents a listing of all the options in one convenient location,” notes Russell Bradbury-Carlin, Youth Services’ Executive Director. “We’ve been doing this for years as a service to local families.”

Dates, age range, cost, and scholarship availability are listed as well as contact information. Organizations who have provided information for this listing include Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center, River Gallery School, Boys and Girls Club, Brattleboro School of Dance, Brattleboro Outing Club/Tennis, Meeting Waters YMCA, Miss Martha’s Creative ELP, Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Dept., Giant Journey Farm, Greater Burlington YMCA, In-Sight Photography Project, New England Center for Circus Arts, The Neighborhood Schoolhouse, Theatre Adventure, Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Vermont Wilderness School, and more.

For more information, call Youth Services at 802-257-0361 or visit youthservicesinc.org/publications, where you can access or download the listing.