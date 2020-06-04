Windham County Trails Alliance trail work day

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Windham County Trails Alliance has received approval from the state and the town to organize a socially-distanced trail work day Sunday, June 7, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Find out more information and be sure to follow them on Facebook @WindhamCountyTrails.

WCoTA is a chapter of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association and is looking for your support. They hope to have at least 10 people volunteer. Joe Frigo said, “It is amazing the progress that can be made when you have the people power. As they say, many hands make light work!”

This trail network offers multiple short loops with views to the north and east. To access the trail, park at the Bellows Falls Recreation Center at Williams Terrace and Playground Round. The trail switchbacks up the community ski hill to gain access to the loops along the ridge.

They are always looking for help on the trails! If you can’t attend June 7, schedule time with lead trail builder Kurt Fehrenbach by emailing kfehrenbach@yahoo.com.

There are three new trails that WCoTA built connecting the existing trail at the top. They look forward to finishing two more this year, while exploring possible new corridors to grow the system further. They also look forward to hosting an opening day event at Oak Hill when conditions allow.

For more information, go to www.wcota.org. For more information about the Vermont Mountain Bike Association, go to www.vmba.org.