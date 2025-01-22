Wildlife expert details beaver kit rehabilitation

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Sometimes orphaned animals can find a way to survive, but not beaver kits. Without their family or some other kind of intervention, the kits will die. Vermont wildlife expert John Aberth visited Cavendish recently to share his extraordinary experience raising two orphaned beaver kits.

Trained as a raptor expert at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee, Aberth has been working in wildlife rehabilitation for 13 years. “In the middle of the pandemic, I got a call about an orphaned beaver,” Aberth said. “The kit’s family lodge had been destroyed, and he was the only survivor.” Aberth knew the beaver would not survive without intervention.

Fast forward through a lot of trial and error, a second orphaned beaver kit named Mrs. Beaver, and progressively larger water enclosures, and the beavers were finally ready for release to live their natural lives. “It only took four days out there for BK to turn wild,” Aberth said. “It was a little sad after all that time we had together, but I was really happy they could return to the wild where they belonged.”

Aberth works with the Vermont nonprofit group Protect Our Wildlife, and noted that beavers contribute more to environmental balance than most people realize. For example, beaver ponds can help replenish underground water supplies and reduce flooding by slowing the movement of fast-flowing streams. To illustrate, he pointed to flood mitigation efforts that replicate the way beavers fell trees near water. The trees act as a natural water break, which helps slow down the force that builds up in a flooding river.

He also encouraged anyone having difficulty with beavers on their property to consider humane alternatives to trapping. “There is help available to install simple devices to deter beavers from storm drains and pipes. You just have to ask for it,” he said.

Aberth’s talk was sponsored by the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association as part of the “Walk and Talk” nature series.

For more information, you can write John Aberth at 1961 West Hill Road, Roxbury, VT 05669, or email him at johnaberth1@gmail.com. His book, “Bringing Up Beaver,” will be published by Simon and Schuster later this year.

You can also contact Skip Lisle, of Grafton, for information on his beaver deterrent solutions at skip@beaverdeceivers.com.